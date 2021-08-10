Hulu Taps Francia Raisa For The Highly Anticipated ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The How I Met Your Mother sequel is on its way with some newly added cast members.

According to a report from TVLine, Grown-ish star Francia Raisa, comedian Tien Tran, Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma, and Tom Ainsley have all been added to Hulu’s highly anticipated series, titled How I Met Your Father. Hillary Duff and Chris Lowell will star.

“How I Met Your Father will focus on Sophie (Duff), who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, using the original series’ structure of flashbacks and narrative voiceovers. The spinoff will be set in New York City (but filmed in Los Angeles), just like its predecessor, and ‘flash back’ to 2021, when Sophie and her friends are figuring out their futures, finding out who they are, and navigating the world of dating — dating apps included — in the city,” Bustle says of the plot, adding “Duff will also serve as a producer on the show, which will be executive produced by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us; Love, Victor).”

Our fave Francia hit Instagram with this message just one hour ago:

“Suit up! I am on cloud 9!!! THANK YOU GOD! In tears and beyond excited to be working alongside this amazing talented cast. Let’s make this show legen-wait for it… dary!!! 😆😆 And thank you to @hulu @freeform & @20thcenturystudios for allowing me to still be a part of my @grownish family. I’m not going anywhere friends! Your girl is on TWO SHOWS!!! 😭😭😭😭”

You’ve got to love her.

The original series, How I Met Your Mother, was a hit, so we’re hoping showrunners can recreate a similar dynamic for the second installation. The ’00s sitcom, which starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel, ran for a total of nine seasons, won ten Emmy awards, and kept fans laughing and in their feels. The new cast is a lot more diverse, which is exciting. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.