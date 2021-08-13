Standing Ovation: Watch Kit Harrington Perform “Drops Of Jupiter” For ‘The Tonight Show’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Kit Harrington isn’t a professional singer, but his performance of Train’s “Drops Of Jupiter” for The Tonight Show earned him a standing ovation. We didn’t know what to expect when we saw the Game of Thrones star sitting at the piano (he also does not play piano), but man did he go for it.

Ahead of his performance, host Jimmy Fallon explained: “Years ago, we had an idea for a bit called ‘Straight Up Goes for it.’ It was a simple idea. We wanted somebody to come out and straight up sing ‘Drops of Jupiter’ by the band Train. That’s it.”

“The sketch has been our white whale. We’ve been pitching it for years to dozens of people — famous people that you know and love. They all passed on it. But not tonight… tonight that changes because we finally have someone who has the guts to do it.” Of course, he was referring to Harrington, who took on the song like he’s been singing for the past decade. Watch him do his thing above!

Harrington also sat for an interview after his viral stage performance. He talked bad parenting advice and his “new roommate” not knowing any of his house rules. For those who aren’t aware, he welcomed his first child with GoT love interest Rose Leslie back in February!

Check out Harrington’s chat with Fallon above and be sure to watch him in the series Modern Love, due on Amazon Prime today!

