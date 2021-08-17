Eminem Will Guest Star As White Boy Rick In 50 Cent’s Upcoming ‘Black Mafia Family’ Series [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Eminem fans are in for a treat.

50 Cent and The Real Slim Shady are taking their brotherhood to the small screen. Em will reportedly guest star on 50’s upcoming Black Mafia Family series, which will tell the story of the infamous drug and money laundering organization. The Wrap broke the news in an exclusive report, stating Eminem will star as White Boy Rick in one episode.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF,’” 50 said in a statement, according to the site. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.” 50 also hit Instagram to say “Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out.” See that here.

If you’re not sure who White Boy Rick is, his real name is Richard Wershe Jr. and he was a teenage FBI informant. Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt starred in the 2018 White Boy Rick film, which told the story of Rick selling drugs and guns as a part of a Detroit gang while also informing to the FBI during the 1980s. The feds would later drop him as an informant, he was eventually arrested for drug trafficking, and then sentenced to life in prison (but got paroled and released last summer). He is currently suing the FBI for $100 million, claiming he was coerced into the drug game as a means to assist the police and never would’ve gotten involved with illegal activity otherwise.

It will be interesting to see Eminem in the role, to say the least. Black Mafia Family arrives on Starz next month, September 26. We will continue to keep you posted about any new updates.

