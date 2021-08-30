We Can’t Deal: Fictional Serial Killer Joe Goldberg Is A First-Time Dad In This Season 3 Teaser For ‘You’ [Video]

This morning, Netflix released new details about the highly anticipated third season of ‘You.’ Starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, season 3 will see the violent bibliophile growing in his relationship with Love. Those who tuned into season 2 know Love is on to Joe’s psychosis, not to mention she’s not all there herself. Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Check out a teaser, plus the official cast below.

ALSO: Anya Taylor-Joy’s Proactive Approach To Dealing With Paparazzi, Plus 9 Of Her Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

As announced in that very eerie clip, ‘You’ hits Netflix October 15. Something tells us we aren’t ready.

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, Michael Foley

Cast: Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), Christopher Sean (Brandon)