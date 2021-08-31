Paramount+ Announces ‘The Game’ Release Date & New Cast Members [Details Inside]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Paramount+ announced that the revival of the popular series The Game will debut this fall. The streaming company also announced two new cast members joining the team during Paramount+’s Television Critics Association virtual presentation.

Tim Daly from Netflix’s political drama series Madam Secretary will portray Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, who is a self-made billionaire. Toby Sandeman from Starz’s popular crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to play Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. These new additions come as no surprise as the series has always done an excellent job of casting a plethora of eye candy. Paramount+ also announced that fan favorite Colby Bell will make a special appearance reprising his role as former footballer Jason Pitts.

The Game returns with a brand new group of players as they relocate from San Diego to Sin City. The reprisal series debuting on Paramount+ will offer a modern-day take on Black culture through the scope of pro football. The show will examine racism, sexism, classism and more as the team fights for fame, fortune, respect and love.

The series also stars Wendy Raquel Robinson as the notable sports agent Tasha Mack fans loved from the first show. Hosea Chanchez will be welcomed back to the series as football player Malik Wright and the son of Tasha Mack.

The Game is executive produced by its original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory from American Soul, Salim Akil from Black Lightning and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

Insecure’s Kevin Bray will direct the first two episodes of the inaugural season.

The new series will feature 10 episodes which will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The original nine seasons of the series, which first aired on The CW and then BET, are currently available on Paramount+ to binge ahead of its release.

Catch a refreshing take on a classic show headed to Paramount+ on November 11.

