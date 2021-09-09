Calling All R&B Lovers: Aaliyah, Ari Lennox, & Chloe Bailey Are Dropping Music This Friday [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This Friday is going to be special for R&B lovers.

After waiting to stream Aaliyah’s self-titled third studio album for what felt like forever, Blackground Records is officially dropping it tomorrow. On top of the late legend’s award-winning album becoming available on streaming services, Chloe Bailey is finally going to drop her song and visual for “Have Mercy” AND we’re getting some new Ari Lennox.

“Have Mercy,” which Chloe first teased on her birthday back in July, will be the singer’s solo debut. The snippet went viral as part of a (bootylicious) dance challenge over the summer, and now fans are ready for the full song after waiting months. Chloe said she wanted to make sure it was perfect before releasing. “Honestly guys I was a bit sad last night because I’m so scared and anxious,” she added in a tweet this morning. “I just really want you all to know I’ve been pouring my heart into this and can’t wait for you to hear. It means a lot to me, it’s finally almost here.”

Chloe and Halle drop nothing but heat, so we just know “Have Mercy” is about to be fire, all around.

As mentioned, Ari Lennox is releasing some new music this Friday as well. She’s got a song called “Pressure” on its way — sizzling hot visuals included. We’ve only heard the short teaser just above, but it sounds like a bop that fans are going to keep on replay. It also seems Ari is thinking about dropping more often…

“I have a question to all the music lovers out there. How often should your favorite artists drop an album? Like do y’all want an album every other year for life? Or whenever it’s time lol?,” she asked her fans last month. Keep your fingers crossed for more Ari on the way.

Last, but not least, Aaliyah will be available for your streaming pleasure on all music platforms. Aaliyah is our late angel’s third and final studio album. It’s also a fan-favorite thanks to songs like “We Need A Resolution,” “I Care 4 U,” “Rock The Boat,” “Miss You,” “More Than A Woman,” and more. Be sure to celebrate Baby Girl by tuning in when it drops tomorrow, plus 20 interesting facts about the beauty in the gallery below. May she rest in peace.