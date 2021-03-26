Skin Glowing, Curls Poppin’: 11 Photos That’ll Have You Summertime Crushin’ On Ari Lennox

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Miss Shea Butter Baby has everyone talking just in time for her birthday.

In addition to her talent as a singer-songwriter, Ari Lennox knows how to keep all eyes on her. The beauty hit social media with some fire bikini photos yesterday, showing off every curve on her body for the ‘Gram. “Ari Lennox trending for being pretty again?” one fan tweeted, echoing sentiments that the internet is rightfully obsessed with Ari’s looks.

Ari Lennox trending for being pretty again? pic.twitter.com/NLcOjJHO3C — ay 🌱 (@Imlokishuri) March 26, 2021

As mentioned, this is far from the first time the internet went gaga over the “Whipped Cream” belle. One of our favorite Ari Lennox moments was when she dropped her “BMO” video in 2019. The rising star wasn’t one bit shy about about being beautiful AF. With her curls and beautiful skin on full display, Ari was absolutely flawless. It was a lot to take in — she even checked on those garbanzo beans before the clip ended! Here’s her official “BMO” visual if you missed it:

ALSO READ: Ari Lennox Is All Torn Up Over An Ex In This Acoustic “Whipped Cream” Visual

A ton more stunning moments starring the beautiful, talented, hilarious queen below. Join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays!