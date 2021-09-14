Get Excited: Netflix Releases A Teaser Trailer For ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Locke & Key‘s second season is finally on its way!

The popular Netflix show serves as the television adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling books. Fans who’ve been waiting for the series to return ever since it premiered last year are in luck — the streaming service dropped a teaser trailer, key art, and a release date today. Here’s the official synopsis for season 2:

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Locke and Key will hit Netflix next month, October 22. Check out the teaser trailer below, plus cast and crew credits.

Showrunners: Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averil

Produced By: Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5

Based on: the IDW Graphic Novels by Joe Hill & Gabriel Rodríguez

Cast: Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett).

