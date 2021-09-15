Gabrielle Union Critiques Her Portrayal Of ‘Isis’ In Cult Classic ‘Bring It On’ — Here’s What She Would Do Differently Today

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

21 years ago, Gabrielle Union starred in the classic teen comedy, Bring It On. Her portrayal of cheerleading captain Isis is a cherished big screen moment ’til this day, but in a recent interview with Good Morning America, Union admitted she has one regret about how she portrayed the Clovers captain. In a chat with GMA, the famed actress says she “muzzled” Isis.

“I do think it was a mistake. I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in Bring It On. I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road because I felt like that would make her be appropriate, the right kind of Black girl,” she said. “Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry — certainly not demonstratively angry and I muzzled her.”

She went on to say that in hind sight, she wished she “allowed her, her full humanity and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed.”

“When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think: ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger. The other weird thing was, around last summer there was this meme going around above movie villains and Isis was a villain. I had muzzled her, I made her this gracious, this decent leader and I was still a villain in that movie for making her want accountabilty” Union added. “I did all that shape-shifting for a character and then I realized I was doing that to myself too. I wasn’t allowing myself the full range of my humanity.”

Wow, full circle. Watch the GMA clip below and let us know what you think of her critique. She also talks her new book You Got Anything Stronger, married life with Dwyane Wade, and more.

