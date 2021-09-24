Tune In: Latto Drops The Visual For Her Song “Big Energy”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This week, Latto dropped the new video for her song “Big Energy.”

After teasing the visual in a TikTok earlier this month, fans wanted in on the full Arrad- directed clip. The new song samples Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love,” which Mariah Carey and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard sampled for their 1995 hit, “Fantasy.” Latto takes things in the rawest direction, using the recent phrase “Big D*ck Energy” to hit on her guy throughout the sensual Hip Hop track. She raps on the hook:

“Bad b*tch, I could be your fantasy/I can tell you got big d*ck energy

It ain’t too many n*ggas that can handle me/But I might let you try it off the Hennessy

Make ’em sing to this p*ssy like a melody/And if your b*tch ain’t right, I got the remedy

It ain’t too many n*ggas that can handle me/ Bad b*tch, I could be your fantasy…”

Prior to releasing the video, Latto also performed the track for the 2021 MTV VMAs’ Extended Stage. She’s keeping her rising star momentum going, appearing on 21lil Harold’s “Freak H*e” track” and Toosii’s “5’5” offering, in addition to performing at Rolling Loud, Music Midtown, and Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash recently. Latto also hit up Wild ‘N Out.

Tune into her latest offering and let us know what you think of how she spun “Fantasy.”

