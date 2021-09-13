acceptance speech , Chloe Bailey , conor mcgregor
HomeMusic

Had To See It To Believe It: The Most Viral Moments From The 2021 VMAs

Posted September 13, 2021

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards went down last night at the Barclays Center and there were a few standout moments.

Ahead of the show, fans were anticipating performances from the biggest rising stars in music, including Chloe Bailey (who’s going as just Chloe now), Lil Nas X, and Normani. All three came out and spiced the show up with their respective performances of “Have Mercy,” “Wild Side,” and “Montero.” Lil Nas X showed up for the LGBTQ+ community in the trillest way onstage and even won ‘Video of the Year;’ Chloe made her onstage solo debut and put her infamous backside on full display for the world to enjoy; and Normani ended her flawless performance with a steamy 1-on-1 Teyana Taylor dance session. The night’s performances were pretty much perfect (although very yt for the most part).

Over on the red carpet Hailey Bailey, Megan Fox, and Ashanti had everyone talking. Megan came through with her man MGK and simply put, they both looked GOOD. Ashanti is aging like fine wine, inspiring thirst throughout the nation, and Hailey spiced things up in a cut-out, floor length gown that showed off the girls.

One off-stage moment that has also had everyone talking is the near-fight between Conor McGregor and MGK.

“A source close to Conor tells us the fighter wanted to say hello to MGK, stuck his hand out and started walking up to the singer,” TMZ reports. “We’re told MGK said something — that Conor couldn’t hear — and MGK’s security pushed Conor away. Our source says Conor doesn’t understand what the issue was, and was surprised by how he was treated.”

Keep scrolling for the most viral moments and let us know who your favorite performance was.

1. Normani performs “Wild Side”

2. Normani ends the highly anticipated performance with a 1-on-1 Teyana Taylor moment.

3. Chloe Bailey goes all out while performing “Have Mercy.” Fans are calling her Baby Beyoncé.

4. Megan Fox calls MGK “Daddy” during a VMAs interview.

5. Conor McGregor tries to fight MGK on the red carpet.

6. Conor McGregor throws his drink at MGK.

7. Chloe Bailey had the girls on display in a very sexy gown for the evening.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow perform “Industry Baby” and “Montero.”

9. Justin Bieber cuts off Giveon during their acceptance for ‘Best Pop.’

10. & Everyone wanted to know… “What is Justin Bieber wearing?”

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

11. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit the red carpet looking GOOD together.

2021 MTV VMAs Source:Getty

12. The internet agreed that Ashanti is only getting finer with time.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Megan and MGK’s ‘fits in full view.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. The internet agrees: The color white belongs to Normani now.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Host Doja Cat rocked a bevy of outrageous looks, including this one that was inspired by “a worm.” LOL.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

16. Lil Nas X wins ‘Video of the Year.’

17. Needless to say, he was pretty excited — especially after all the ‘Montero’ controversy.

You May Also Like
Close