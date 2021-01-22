2000s , ashanti , Bikini Body
HomeCelebrity NewsMusicians

You Got It Queen: 16 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ri-THICC-ulous Bikini Body

Posted January 22, 2021

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Ashanti Performs At The Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

Last night, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally gave the people want they wanted. After two delays, the icons hit the Verzuz stage (separately and virtually) to battle it out, hit for hit. In true R&B diva fashion, they were both late to the 8 p.m. appointment, leaving over 800,000 fans waiting in anticipation. When Ashanti arrived, however, she did so in good spirits, holding down the fort until Keyshia showed up later. On the other hand, Keyshia’s vibe was so (off?) when she finally decided to come through, that “Keyshia Cole attitude” trended. Keyshia’s DJ (Go DJ Hi-C) said there were technical issues behind the scenes that contributed to Keyshia’s unhappiness … tune in for his explanation here.

Both ladies played (and sang) some of their most celebrated songs, but overall it seems fans agree it was Ashanti who won the night — for multiple reasons.

“Ashanti won. Songs, energy, beauty and the shade,” one fan tweeted.

“Ashanti said ‘nothing but the motherf*cking hits’ with her whole chest. I know that’s right,” another quipped.

More thoughts from social media below.

At this time, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate Ashanti, one of many unforgettable 00s queens. The Long Island beauty BEEN bad…

…and still is. Check out some of her more recent shots below and tune into “2:35 (I Want You)” HERE a new track the singer premiered last night.

1. Ashanti poses in Antigua.

2. A closer look at her killer curves.

3. An aerial view.

4. From the side.

5. In all her glory.

6. Flawless.

7. Minding the business that pays her.

8. Sweet baby Jesus.

9. Catching those Carribeean sun rays.

10. Blonde and bad AF.

11. From the back.

12. Braided and beautiful.

13. Pretty Little Thing.

14. We love you, Queen!

You May Also Like
Close