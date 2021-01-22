You Got It Queen: 16 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ri-THICC-ulous Bikini Body

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Last night, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally gave the people want they wanted. After two delays, the icons hit the Verzuz stage (separately and virtually) to battle it out, hit for hit. In true R&B diva fashion, they were both late to the 8 p.m. appointment, leaving over 800,000 fans waiting in anticipation. When Ashanti arrived, however, she did so in good spirits, holding down the fort until Keyshia showed up later. On the other hand, Keyshia’s vibe was so (off?) when she finally decided to come through, that “Keyshia Cole attitude” trended. Keyshia’s DJ (Go DJ Hi-C) said there were technical issues behind the scenes that contributed to Keyshia’s unhappiness … tune in for his explanation here.

And I know Keyshia Cole ain’t got no attitude ???#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/4P9tbVnn6R — J (@_TheNameIsJaii) January 22, 2021

Both ladies played (and sang) some of their most celebrated songs, but overall it seems fans agree it was Ashanti who won the night — for multiple reasons.

“Ashanti won. Songs, energy, beauty and the shade,” one fan tweeted.

NOBODY SEEING ASHANTI & JA RULE AS A DUO. NOBODY.#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/nbiSo6VA64 — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 22, 2021

“Ashanti said ‘nothing but the motherf*cking hits’ with her whole chest. I know that’s right,” another quipped.

Ashanti said “nothing but the motherfvcking hits” with her whole chest🤣 I know that’s right #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/TT60WcrY0t — Sin Miedo⛵️ (@Jensyn242) January 22, 2021

More thoughts from social media below.

ASHANTI WON JUST LIKE I KNEW SHE WOULD 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 REFRESHMENTS ARE IN THE PARKING LOT!

THANK YOU & GOOD NIGHT!!!#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/YaME2o6OYV — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 22, 2021

After having an attitude, being rushy and off the liquor during the whole night, taking constant breaks and not playing many of her most important hits.

This is the moment Keyshia Cole knew she lost the battle and the most important round… #20.#Verzuz #AshantiVsKeyshiaCole pic.twitter.com/uG3AZWTs5G — Truthfully ‘THE EXCEPTIONAL’ Ruthless (@FullyCalibrated) January 22, 2021

At this time, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate Ashanti, one of many unforgettable 00s queens. The Long Island beauty BEEN bad…

…and still is. Check out some of her more recent shots below and tune into “2:35 (I Want You)” HERE a new track the singer premiered last night.