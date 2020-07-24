Flashback Friday: These ’00s Bops Were EVERYTHING — Tune In!

Happy Friday, y’all!

After a long week of working hard and dealing with the ongoing hardships and shenanigans of 2020, it’s finally time to wind down as best we can for the weekend.c

From J-Kwon to Too Short, there were no shortage of bops back in our day (hehe) and this list proves it. Plus, we’re pretty sure many of you have long since forgotten some of these songs ever existed (we sure did!). Join us in celebrating the evolution of Black culture by taking a quick and enjoyable trip down memory lane below.

J-Kwon – “Tipsy”

Jadakiss – “U Make Me Wanna” Feat. Mariah Carey

Chingy – “Right Thurr”

Pharrell – “Frontin'” Feat. Jay-Z

Ciara – “Oh” Feat. Ludacris

Missy Elliott – “Get Ur Freak On”

Too Short – “Blow The Whistle”

Nelly – “Ride Wit Me”

Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name” (Rest in peace, Kobe & Gianna Bryant)

Kanye West – “All Falls Down” Feat. Syleena Johnson (My, what a turn he and Stacey Dash have taken since this)

Eve – “Who’s That Girl?”

Jay-Z – “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)”

Lil Kim – “Lighters Up”

Sean Paul -“Get Busy/Like Glue”

M.O.P. – “Ante Up (Remix)” Feat. Busta Rhymes, Teflon, Remy Martin

Ludacris – “Money Maker” Feat. Pharrell

Snoop Dogg – “Beautiful” Feat. Pharrell Williams

