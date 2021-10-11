Black Mafia Family: Which ‘BMF’ Gangster Are You? [Quiz]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

50 Cent‘s highly anticipated series, BMF, premiered last month and captivated viewers right from the beginning.

The Starz show follows Black Mafia Family, the drug trafficking and money laundering organization founded by Big Meech and Southwest T back in 1989 Detroit. Following the two brothers as they establish their business while juggling family, drug wars, and the limelight that comes with getting money, it’s an intimate and intricate tale from the start. Not to mention, Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., plays him in the series. Here’s the official synopsis:

“BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory (Da’Vinchi), from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as ‘Black Mafia Family.’ This series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit. Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations. The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.”

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel in a recent interview, executive producer 50 joked that he’s promoting diversity through his latest crime drama series.

“I’m promoting diversity. There’s a word that we use that represents intelligence when we’re talking criminal activity — it’s ‘organized.’ When I say organized crime, you only think of Italian Americans. You don’t think of Russian Americans, you don’t think of Triads, you don’t think of any other ethnicity because that’s the way old Hollywood represented it. Now, we’re promoting diversity, we’re bringing things in from different cultures,” 50 explained. See his full interview here.

Those who have been tuning in since the premiere episode on September 26 know BMF‘s first season is definitely about to be one for the books. Take our quiz to see which Black Mafia gangster you relate to most and be sure to tune in every Sunday on Starz.

ALSO: La La Anthony, Snoop Dogg, & More Added To The Black Mafia Family Cast [Details]

ALSO: Eminem Will Guest Star As White Boy Rick In Upcoming Black Mafia Family Series [Details]

Also On Global Grind: