Vax That Thang Up: YouTube Is Taking Action Against Vaccine Misinformation [Details]

YouTube is taking a stance against all those who are spreading wrong and misleading information about coronavirus vaccines.

In an announcement that went live today, September 29, the multibillion-dollar streaming platform addressed anti-vaccine content and false vaccine claims.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube said, according to CNBC. The site goes on to note the streamer has already removed pages associated with misinformation advocates like Joseph Mercola, Erin Elizabeth, Sherri Tenpenny and the Children’s Health Defense Fund, which is associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Until now, YouTube banned videos that said the coronavirus vaccine was ineffective or dangerous. Under the new policy, it will block videos that spread misinformation about all commonly used vaccines, like the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella,” CNBC reports, adding “YouTube said there are exceptions to its new guidelines. The company will allow videos about vaccine policies, trials and historical vaccine successes or failures. It will also allow personal testimonials relating to vaccines, ‘so long as the video doesn’t violate other Community Guidelines, or the channel doesn’t show a pattern of promoting vaccine hesitancy.'”

We will continue to keep you updated as social platforms crack down on anti-vaccine content.

