Black Dad Appreciation: Adorable Photos Of Famous Fathers & Their Sons For #NationalSonDay

Today is National Son Day and we have so many little ones to celebrate.

Celebrities are used to being idolized by people all over the world, so we have to admit we find their relationships with their children to be particularly hilarious. It’s true, kids have a way of knocking their parents down a peg — and when it comes to famous celebrity dads and moms, children certainly humanize them. Where dads are concerned, we often see a different, more vulnerable side to them when they talk about their babies.

In just one of many examples, Boris Kodjoe wrote for his son’s 14th birthday: “It has been such a joy and privilege to watch you grow into a young king 👑 with such kindness and strength, compassion and confidence. I love you and I’m so proud to be your dad. Thank you to my queen @nicoleariparker for carrying you and nurturing you and blessing us with your light. 🙏🏾❤️.”

Will Smith has also been open about raising sons and how his relationship with his eldest, Trey, has grown over the years.

“This relationship with Trey is brand new,” he explained. “When you get divorced and then start another family, that had effects on Trey that we’re still healing and overcoming. Really in the last two years has there been enough wisdom and emotional development to be able to lovingly address the issues. We’re diving into creating a divine, loving friendship.”

Today, we celebrate the special relationship between father and son… kings raising kings — and shoutout to all those moms out there as well, as you continue to be the backbone of the family and community, at large.

