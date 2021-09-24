Normani’s Choreographer Praises Singer For Getting Through ‘Epic’ VMAs Performance Despite SEVERAL Technical Issues [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We all watched Normani slay at the 2021 MTV VMAs after being added to the performance lineup at the last minute. Not only did she bring her single “Wild Side” to life, she topped it off with a little girl-on-girl action starring Teyana Taylor. The rising star seriously stole the show and many didn’t see it coming. Now, in a post shared to Instagram, Normani’s choreographer Sean Bankhead has opened up about everything that went wrong prior to the viral dance number.

“Whew. I never posted about this performance…tbh it was traumatic as f*ck everything that could have gone wrong did,” he said. “Not to mention we had a WEEK to pull off something overly ambitious, the enemy was truly trying to attack Normani and team down to things STILL going wrong the day of the show. To the point where I personally had to redo and fix the screen content hours before we went live and to be honest, as much of a spectacle we wanted to put on and ALL the ideas we had a simple red and white screen and a clear box is ALL Normani needs to STILL steal the show.”

He went on to say that despite all of the hiccups, Normani’s performance was still very much a moment — and he isn’t wrong.

“I watched this performance for the first time the other night for what it WAS instead of what we EXPECTED…and I was like…damn this sh*t is actually kinda epic and clean as f*ck. The producers and directors even said it was the best choreography and dancers on the entire show…why not just let the screens be clean to highlight that?” he added. “I’m so proud of you kid and I’m sure one day we will tell how traumatic this moment was and you still got on that stage you f*cking beast Normani.”

Swipe left to his full message below.

Normani reposted his story with the caption, “But you’re really gonna learn that God don’t play about me.” If you missed the 2021 MTV VMAs, check out the most viral moments from the show here — Normani’s “Wild Side” performance included.

