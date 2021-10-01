I’ve Got Red In My Ledger: Scarlett Johansson & Disney Reach Settlement In ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Scarlett Johansson ended her Natasha Romanoff tenure with a bang thanks to her much-anticipated standalone film, Black Widow. Then, in an unexpected and bold twist, Johansson took action against Disney over her compensation for the movie following its release — and now there’s an update in the lawsuit.

As many know, studios took to releasing new films on their respective streaming companies during the coronavirus pandemic, but releasing Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters simultaneously was reportedly a breach of Johansson’s contract. According to the lawsuit, much of her salary depended on an exclusive theatrical release, which is what she signed on for. “She argued that because it was released on Disney+ at the same time, the box office numbers were smaller than they would have been otherwise, thus impacting her compensation,” PEOPLE notes in a report that went out this week. PEOPLE also reports the actress and Disney have officially settled their differences.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement, courtesy of the online publication. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Studios Content, also told PEOPLE: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow.” “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror,” Bergman added.

ALSO: Black Widow Just Bullied The Box Office With An $80 Million Domestic Debut [Details]

Disney certainly has changed its tune after calling Johansson’s lawsuit meritless, “sad,” “distressing,” and “callous.” But, as long as our fave is happy, so are we. Stay tuned!

Also On Global Grind: