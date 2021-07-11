‘Black Widow’ Just Bullied The Box Office With An $80 Million Domestic Debut [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We saw this coming. Just after F9 shattered pandemic box office records with a $70 million domestic debut, Black Widow has smashed that record with an $80 million domestic debut — $215 million globally.

The Marvel Studios film, which stars Scarlett Johansson in the title role, follows Natasha Romanova (a.k.a Black widow) as she confronts her dark past and deals with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind before becoming one of the Avengers.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215M globally this weekend, including $80M in domestic box office, $78M in international box office, and over $60M in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally,” The Walt Disney Company announced today, July 11. Several Black Widow milestones were highlighted in the press release — not only is the film the largest domestic box office opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it’s the largest since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. The Walt Disney Company also notes that the combined theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access opening makes Black Widow the ONLY film to surpass $100M in domestic consumer spend on opening weekend since the start of the pandemic, plus Black Widow is the highest domestic opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story after Black Panther and Captain Marvel. How’s that for beating a record?!

Johansson recently spoke out about leaving the beloved Natasha Romanova character behind, saying “I think it’s bittersweet. I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to. But, I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah, like I said, it’s bittersweet.”

If you missed that moment, watch it here, and be sure to tune into Black Widow as soon as possible.

