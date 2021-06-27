‘F9’ “Shatters” Pandemic Box Office Records With $70 Million Debut [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Congrats are in order for the cast and crew of F9. According to early reports, the ninth installment of Fast & Furious “shattered” pandemic records at the box office. From Variety:

“After many delays over the course of a year and a half, ‘F9’ opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That’s by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office, not just since the onset of COVID-19, but since 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'”

“The bold decision we made to move ‘F9’ back a year was absolutely spot on,” Universal’s president of domestic distribution Jim Orr said in a statement, according to Variety. “Our release has ignited the domestic box office and it’s setting the market for a great summer.”

Ludacris, Vin Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Tyrese, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Hellen Mirren and more round out the film’s incredible all-star cast, not to mention Cardi B’s cameo. If you missed it, check out the official synopsis and trailer below. F9 is currently available in theaters, but will hopefully hit streaming services soon.

“Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

