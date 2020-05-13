Don’t Sleep: These Unforgettable Ludacris Moments Prove He’s One Of The Greatest Rappers To Ever Do It

Ludacris has had an incredible career thus far, so when we heard he was going to go up against Nelly in a Verzuz battle, we were more than excited for the Southern legend.

Born Christopher Brian Bridges, Luda is a master at his craft, as he began rapping as a young child and studied music management at Georgia State University. He also interned at a radio station — Atlanta’s very own Hot 97.5. “As an intern, I basically was helping the morning show prep, so you know, I kind of understood the fundamentals of radio and that’s where I learned everything. But, at the same time, once I got off the air, I actually still had a job at Pizza Hut,” he said during a 2018 interview that dove into his start in entertainment.

Luda’s hard work proved effective. He would go on to put his stamp on the music industry with his own label, Disturbing Tha Peace, and his own brand of rap that, many times, was equal parts crunk, comedy, and eroticism. Topping off his unique flow and lyrical prowess, there was never a dull moment in his music videos.

Now a rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Luda has taken trophies home from the Grammys, MTV Music Video Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and he even has a Country Music Award for his feature on Carrie Underwood’s “The Champion.”

Luda’s Verzuz battle against Nelly is supposed to go down this Saturday on Instagram Live. The social media series sees music’s greatest going hit-for-hit in a live battle, as creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland keep score with the rest of the who’s who in the comment section. Most recently, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott snatched wigs in the first female Verzuz battle.

17 Luda moments we’ll never forget, while you wait on that, below.