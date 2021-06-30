Get Excited! ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming In Atlanta

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther is on its way, as the cast and crew have officially begun filming. According to reports, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement while attending the Black Widow Global Fan Event in L.A. on Tuesday, June 29.

From Variety: “Director Ryan Coogler is returning to direct from his screenplay, and Feige says that everyone from the original cast is also coming back — without, of course, star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a four year battle with colon cancer.”

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told the publication just before the Black Widow event. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Production has reportedly begun at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, GA and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due July 8, 2022. As mentioned, star Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer last year, but not to worry — previous reports have stated his iconic character King T’Challa would not be recast.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” Feige said at Disney’s Investor Day back in December. “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”

Stay tuned for more details on Black Panther 2!