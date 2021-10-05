Gods, Kings, Fire, Blood: HBO Teases ‘GoT’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The first teaser video for HBO’s highly anticipated House of the Dragon series is here and so far, it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

The Game of Thrones prequel will tell the story of the Targaryen reign, long before Daenerys set her sites on the throne. As the clip notes, House of the Dragon takes place “200 years before the fall of the throne.” “Gods. Kings. Fire. And Blood,” Prince Daemon says in a voiceover. “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

Sounds like fans of the franchise are in for a ton of action come next year. Check out the teaser video below, plus character descriptions for six of the main players, courtesy of HBO. It’s especially worth noting that House Velaryon is a Black family who stands as one of the original bloodlines. House Velaryon also has more money than the Lannisters, one of the richest GoT families to date.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. She’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. The younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragonrider who possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.” The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, “The Sea Snake,” is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

