Khal Drogo & Khaleesi: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Reunite In Sweet Photo

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited this weekend!

In a sweet photo posted to Instagram, the onscreen lovers looked as happy as can be while out and about. Emilia rocked dark hair, a stark difference from the character she portrayed on the award-winning series. Jason, however, looked similar to how we remember him on the show — his beard is a lot shorter these days, though. The Mother of Dragons went all out in her caption, referencing GoT and expressing her excitement with beaucoup de hashtags.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #💪🏻 # @prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft #🥰” See the photo, in which Jason holds Emilia in his arms, below.

In the comment section, Jason responded: “love u forever moon of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” How cute are they?!

And, wait! There’s more…

For those who haven’t heard, a Game of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon is underway and will focus on House Targaryen, the family of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen. Also, Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow on the hit series, went viral this week for his amazing performance of “Drops Of Jupiter” on The Tonight Show. Check that out HERE and stay tuned for more lovable GoT moments as they hit the internet.

