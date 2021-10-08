ICYMI: Two Korean Civilians Pranked Thanks To THIS ‘Squid Game’ Mishap

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If, like us, you’re also obsessed with Squid Game, you’ll want to keep reading.

Apparently, two real-life civilians are being pranked following the success of the deadly Netflix series, as the phone number that was used in the show actually belongs to someone. Netflix has now decided to edit out the number, for obvious reasons.

“An individual with knowledge of the situation confirms to EW that the streaming company will edit out the scenes that include the phone number, which has led to the individual behind it receiving a deluge of prank calls and text messages,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

“After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life,” the owner of the number explained to Koreaboo. “This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off.”

A second person, with a phone number that’s just one digit off from the one shown on Squid Game, is also being pranked. “The stress from incessant prank calls is driving me crazy,” they told The Korea Times.

If you haven’t tuned into Squid Game just yet, the scripted series follows hundreds of Koreans willing to do anything to get out of massive debt. Desperate and out of options, they are approached by mysterious men who ask if they’d like to compete in games for large sums of money — and if they’re down to play, they have to call the phone number provided on the other side of this business card:

What the participants don’t realize before playing the children’s games is they are life or death in this competition. Watch a trailer below.

