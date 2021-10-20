Get Excited: The Byrde Family Returns In New Teaser Clip For ‘Ozark’ Season 4

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ozark‘s fourth and final season is coming to Netflix this January.

In a press release, the streamer announced an official premiere date and dropped a suspenseful new teaser video. In it, the Byrde family seems to come up against a few major life-or-death decisions — but what’s new? Also in the announcement, Netflix reveals season 4 will be released in two parts, both 7 episodes each. Part 1 is due January 21, 2022. A release date for Part 2 has not yet been provided.

“Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans,” the official synopsis states.

The award-winning series left off with Marty Byrde planning his family’s escape to Australia after they were able to get a Casino up and running for a powerful cartel. Viewers are wondering if Ruth Langmore (one of Marty’s employees in his money laundering business) will turn against the family following the death of her father, Cade.

Watch the teaser clip below and let us know if you’re going to tune in when Part 1 officially drops.

