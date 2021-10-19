“Our Love Language Is Violence:” Fans React To Season 3 Of ‘You’ Being More Chaotic Than Anyone Expected

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As season 3 of You dropped on Netflix, we weren’t sure what to expect next from the streamer’s deadliest couple, portrayed by actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti. But, after tuning in, we are nothing short of shocked.

The third installation in the hit series follows Joe and Love and their feeble attempt to embrace a new suburban lifestyle. The small screen serial killers are now parents to a newborn, Henry, and Joe is adamant about being on his best behavior so that his son doesn’t grow up how he did. Along the way, we meet their interesting neighbors and sh*t starts to hit the fan when Joe becomes obsessed with the girl next door, Natalie, whom Love quickly murders.

After Natalie, bodies start to drop left and right, mostly thanks to Love’s unstable nature — and hilariously enough Joe is fed up with all the killing, but cleans up his wife’s mess to protect himself and his family. Pretty quickly, Joe decides Love is no longer his soulmate and when he no longer has Natalie as an option for his happily ever after, he sets his sites on his boss at the library, Marienne. To list just a few of the larger plot points: Joe is plotting to leave Love, Love is falling for Natalie’s stepson after killing Natalie, Natalie’s tech king husband is looking for her killer, and Joe and Love are raising a baby while trying to cover up several murders, examine their childhood traumas, and “save” their marriage. In some of the most interesting parts of the season, we also get more flashbacks of Joe’s childhood, giving fans more insight into how he became the book-loving, murderer he is today.

It’s all quite… insane, to say the least. In the end, Joe comes out on top and Love is presumed dead and we’re not surprised. You’ll have to tune in to really get into all of the action (what we described here is just the tip of the iceberg), but for now here are the best fan reactions to season 3. As of this moment, You is no. 1 on Netflix.