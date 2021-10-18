Icon Billy Porter Calls ‘Vogue’ Out Over 2020 Harry Styles Cover: “I Changed The Whole Game”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Billy Porter is calling out Vogue.

The Pose icon, who is best known for his portrayal of Pray Tell in the aforementioned award-winning drama series, opened up about being snubbed by The Fashion Bible. Porter says it was he, a Black man, who walked so young men like Harry Styles could run, adding that as far as breaking gender norms on the red carpet, he was the “first one doing it.”

“I changed the whole game,” Porter told The Sunday Times. “I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.”

“I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why,” he continued, before opening up about Styles’ December 2020 Vogue cover. “I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”

Porter went on to insist Harry Styles doesn’t actually care about breaking gender norms.

“He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do,” he said, adding “This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned [down]. All he has to do is be white and straight.”

Read the article here and let us know if you think Billy Porter has a point. Did Harry Styles deserve to be the first solo man to cover Vogue, while making a statement about gender fluid fashion? Chime in.

