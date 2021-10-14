The Official Trailer For Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Is Here & You’re Going To Want To See This [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The official trailer for Halle Berry‘s Bruised is finally here and you don’t want to miss this.

Not only is this Halle’s directorial debut, she also stars in the sports drama which follows disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.”

Halle previously opened up about what went into creating the highly-anticipated movie, revealing she actually broke two ribs in the process of filming — on the very first day, no less. Stunt coordinator Eric Brown had this to say about the living legend’s injury: “[It was] kind of a crazy injury. But that was just her intensity. Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

Tune into the trailer for Bruised below. The film hits select theaters November 17 and Netflix, November 24.

Directed by: Halle Berry

Written by: Michelle Rosenfarb

Produced by: Basil Iwanyk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Douglas

Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, introducing Danny Boyd, Jr., with Shamier Anderson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson

