Black Opulence: Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, & More Hit Up The Star-Studded L.A. Premiere For ‘The Harder They Fall’ [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Anticipation for the upcoming western The Harder They Fall continues to grow — and last night’s L.A. premiere only multiplied our thirst tenfold.

Starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and more of the world’s faves, the outlaw tale will see Majors and Elba’s characters going head-to-head and, obviously, we can’t wait. Producer Jay-Z hit the red carpet for the West Coast premiere on October 13, along with friend and director Jeymes Samuel, Kelly Rowland, Swizz Beatz, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Karrueche, and more. Everyone was dressed to impress at the star-studded special screening and Kelly even wore her best outlaw attire.

Speaking on the importance of the film, Hov said during last week’s BFI London Film Festival:

“Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in Westerns, as if we didn’t exist. It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles. These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so just see us represented and see that we have voices. There were so many towns that people didn’t know about, so to bring interesting stories to the big screen, and also educate, any time you can do that is just a blessing.”

The Harder They Fall is due in select theaters October 22 and will hit Netflix, November 3. Check out some photos from the L.A. premiere below, plus the official trailer and film synopsis. Get excited!!

Synopsis: “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”