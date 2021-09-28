Tune In: Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors & More Star In Official Trailer For Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and more star in Netflix’s upcoming Western, The Harder They Fall.

Due in select theaters October 22 and on Netflix November 3, this highly-anticipated outlaw tale comes just after Elba told the emotional story of the real-life Fletcher Street Riders in Concrete Cowboy. In the official trailer that went out for The Harder They Fall today, the rivalry between Elba and Majors’ characters heats up when the former gets out of prison. Check that out, along with the official synopsis and crew and cast credits, below. Plus, first-look photos here if you missed those.

Synopis: “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

Directed by: Jeymes Samuel

Written by: Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin

Producers: James Lassiter, p.g.a., Lawrence Bender, p.g.a., Jeymes Samuel, p.g.a., Shawn Carter, p.g.a.

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba

