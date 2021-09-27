It’s Monday Right? Sexy Photos Of ‘BMF’ Star Da’Vinchi

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

50 Cent‘s highly anticipated series, BMF, premiered this weekend and captivated viewers right from the beginning.

The Starz show follows Black Mafia Family, the drug trafficking and money laundering organization founded by Big Meech and Southwest T back in 1989 Detroit. Following the two brothers as they establish their business while juggling family, drug wars, and the limelight that comes with getting money, it’s an intimate and intricate tale from the start. Not to mention, Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., plays him in the series. Opposite Flenory Jr. is rising star Da’Vinchi, who plays Southwest T.

Also known for his role as Darnell Hayes on CW hit series All American, it’s no secret that everybody who’s anybody thinks Da’Vinchi is FINE — and fans couldn’t be more excited now that he’s taken that charm and sexiness to BMF. Celebrating the new show on his social media earlier this month, he posted the key art and captioned it “This is so surreal…. I’m beyond GRATEFUL 🙏🏾.”

If you aren’t familiar with the up-and-comer, check out more photos of Da’Vinchi below, plus the official BMF trailer and synopsis. Be sure to tune in every Sunday on STARZ.

Synopsis: “BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory (Da’Vinchi), from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s, who fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the U.S., known as ‘Black Mafia Family.’ This series explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics and their relationship with the community in an authentic manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit. Their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations. The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they formed to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.”

