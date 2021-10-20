Cardi B Can’t Believe ‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Knows Her IRL

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

You is one of Netflix’s top rated shows and it has garnered the attention of many fans including rap sensation Cardi B. She discovered actor Penn Badgley, who plays the series main character Joe Goldberg, may know her better than she knows herself.

In a recent exchange discussing the film, Badgley is being interviewed alongside Shay Mitchell. Badgley talks about the pros and cons of social media and how one of the greatest advantages is how some people leverage their authenticity. The actor used Cardi B as an example of someone who uses social media for good, representing the truest parts of herself. He goes on to say that he’s no good at using social media but hopes to learn for the greats like Cardi.

Cardi B was astonished that the You star knows her. She quoted the short interview clip on Twitter with the caption, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.” As if Cardi B’s massive hit records didn’t make her famous enough, she just needed Gadley to validate her existence to truly feel “famous famous.”

Fans reacted with a few predictable responses mocking Badgley’s famed character Joe, saying “he probably knows you better than you know yourself.” Twitter users make fun out of Joe’s relentless obsession with people in the show.

The icing on the cake is Badgley actually using his Twitter to respond to Cardi B, simply saying “I-.”

This was the celebrity exchange we didn’t know we needed. Everyone’s obsessed with Badgley’s performance as Joe in the series, and everyone is equally obsessed with Cardi B’s authentic personality on and off social media. Shout out to these two for showing genuine support for one another.

