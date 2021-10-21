Watch The Action-Packed Trailer For ‘Red Notice’ Starring Gal Gadot, The Rock, & Ryan Reynolds [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds star in upcoming heist film, Red Notice. Due in select theaters November 5 and on Netflix, November, 12, the film is being described by the streamer as “a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat).” Here’s the official synopsis:

“When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.”

The trailer that went out this morning, October 21, is highly entertaining and action-packed. As Johnson and Gadot try to outdo each other all over the world, Reynolds is just trying to keep up and it’s hilarious to watch. Tune into the teaser clip, plus crew and cast credits, below. We’ve got a feeling this one is going to be a goodie.

Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Written by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Produced by: Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions; and Rawson Marshall Thurber

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds; joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos

