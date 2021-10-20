We’re Obsessed: Gorgeous Photos Of ‘BMF’ Baddie Ajiona Alexus

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ajiona Alexus Brown should be a familiar face to you all by now. The 25-year-old rising star has played in a number of celebrated shows for a variety of networks, including Empire on Fox, 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, The Rickey Smiley Show on TV One, and most recently, BMF on Starz. She’s also a big screen favorite, performing alongside heavy hitters like Taraji P. Henson in Acrimony and Gabrielle Union in Breaking In.

Like the badass, boss women who paved the way before her, Ajiona has allowed her work ethic to speak for itself all these years — and on top of being dedicated to a demanding schedule from a young age, the beauty is also really talented at her craft. We love to see it.

As far as her latest offering, Ajiona takes on the role of double-crossing Kato, a young girl who infiltrates the Black Mafia Family crew to gain info for the opposition. Things get a little more complicated, however, when she starts falling for one of the BMF boys. Check her out with her onscreen bae, Myles Truitt, below.

Only time will tell where Kato’s loyalty truly lies, but obviously we’re hoping it’s with the enterprising Black Mafia boys.

For those who haven’t tuned into 50 Cent’s newest crime drama series, as mentioned, you can catch it on Starz every Sunday. BMF follows Black Mafia Family, the drug trafficking and money laundering organization founded by Big Meech and Southwest T back in 1989 Detroit. Telling the story of the two brothers as they establish their business while juggling family, drug wars, and the limelight that comes with getting money, it’s an intimate and intricate tale from the start. BMF stars Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi (pictured in the TikTok above) as Southwest T.

More photos of Miss Ajiona Alexus below.

ALSO: Black Mafia Family | Which BMF Gangster Are You? [QUIZ]