Carole Baskin Is Living The Dream While Joe Exotic Tries To Get Out Of Prison In The Official ‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tiger King fans are in luck — Netflix just dropped the trailer for the sequel and we’ve got a feeling the second part is going to be just as enticing as the first.

Tiger King 2 kicks off with Joe Exotic in prison and Carole Baskin feeling like she’s on top of the world, we imagine. Joe is desperate to be freed and everyone wants to know what happened to Carole’s husband, Don Lewis. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

ALSO: ICYMI | Here’s What Shaq Had To Say About His Tiger King Cameo

“There’s an innocent man in prison,” Joe says on a collect call, referring to himself, of course. “Everybody from the zoo is out there making money and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

Watch the trailer below. Tiger King 2 hits Netflix next month, November 17, with five all-new episodes. Let us know if you’ll be tuning in for the rest of the unbelievable story.

Also On Global Grind: