A Round Of Applause For Eric Kofi Abrefa & His Portrayal Of True TV Villain, Lamar, On ‘BMF’ [Photos]

BMF has gotten off to an intoxicating start and British actor Eric Kofi Abrefa, who plays antagonist Lamar, is partly responsible for why we’re so hooked.

The new Starz series, the latest in a string of crime drama shows from 50 Cent, tells the story of drug trafficking and money laundering organization, Black Mafia Family. Following BMF founders Big Meech and Southwest T, and their tale of how they made of name for themselves back in 1989 Detroit, viewers get an inside look at how the brothers dealt with everything from gang wars to family feuds and kingpin limelight.

Abrefa plays mentally unstable O.G., Lamar, who is recently released from prison and wants his girl, stepdaughter, and territory back. Unlike Meech and T, Lamar will do almost anything to secure what he believes is his — kill, cheat, rob, and plant seeds of discord until he’s the last man standing. Talk about playing chess, not checkers…!

Here’s a quick thread that may provide some (alleged) backstory for a few of the characters in BMF, Abrefa’s Lamar included.

In an interview earlier this month, BMF showrunner Randy Higgins dished on how essential Lamar’s story is to the plot. “It’s not just a drug show,” he reportedly told TVLine. “We delve into mental illness with Lamar. Back in the 1980s, when [President] Reagan closed all those state-run mental health facilities, people like Lamar were released with nowhere else to go. He may have gone in the asylum thinking it was easier than prison, but he was probably already mentally ill and got worse.”

All that in mind, Abrefa’s portrayal of the Detroit legend has been flawless so far. If you haven’t tuned into BMF just yet, be sure to check it out every Sunday on Starz. We think you’ll agree that Abrefa is masterful in the role. More photos of the rising star below.

