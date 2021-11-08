Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Is Willing To Risk It All For Leonardo DiCaprio [Video]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

A clip of one unlikely trio has gone viral and it includes actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tech giant Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Variety posted this short interaction and fans notice Sanchez standing in between her millionaire boyfriend and Oscar winner DiCaprio for a little too long. Sanchez is pictured looking up at the actor and smiling.

The video found virality very quickly with fans commenting on the interesting exchange.

Barstool Sports shared the video with the cpation, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl.”

That quoted tweet prompted the response of the Amazon founder and popular entrepreneur, Bezos. He “playfully” responded with a photo of himself smiling next to a sign that read, “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal drop.”

“Leo, come over here,” he tweeted alongside the photo. “I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.”

Sanchez has not responded to the viral video. Instead, she posted about the event on her personal Instagram. “Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio,” she captioned photos of herself with Bezos and others. “A huge congratulations to this year’s honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come.”

Bezos and Sanchez’ impending romance was first revealed in 2019 after he officially separated from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Yet, it appears Sanchez was willing to risk it all. Take a look at the viral video that has fans interested in Bezos’ personal affairs. Who would have thought? Comment what you would do if your partner was flirting with someone else in front of you.

