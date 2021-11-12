Viral Video: Lil Nas X Will Appear In Exclusive Episode Of ‘Maury’ With Ex-Boyfriend As Montero

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X becomes a viral sensation (yet again) in this random, exclusive episode of Maury. An upcoming edition of Maury’s popular daytime talk show features his most shocking paternity test reveal ever thanks to one of music’s biggest stars.

The clip from the upcoming episode show rapper Lil Nas X, who is referred to as Montero in the clip, being confronted with the truth about his boyfriend and love of his life, Yai, who has been keeping a huge secret. The man is married to a woman.

Yai’s wife is also the mother of a four year old. Could Yai really be the father of this child? Povich will answer the burning question that is currently heating up the timeline.

The promotion includes Yai popping the question to Montero with a huge diamond ring. There is also an infamous fight leading to the award-winning rapper darting off the set.

“Is Yai the dad… or will Montero get exactly what he wants?” Povich asks solemnly.

Yai is a familiar face from Lil Nas X’s music video for “That’s What I Want.” He was also his actual boyfriend before they ended things.

“We were dating, and we are still in very good terms,” he said in a recent interview with SiriusXM. “You know, we may date again I’m sure…. I love him, he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.” “The best person I have ever dated…. I am still very much in love, I’m like trying to manage… If it’s meant, it will happen in the future, life is long.”

The acting in the upcoming promotion for the new Maury episode seems convincing, but knowing Lil Nas X’s genius marketing skills we are sure this is just his latest media grab. He’s succeeded again in grabbing the attention of millions.

Be sure to catch the results on the upcoming episode of Maury debuting November 17. Watch the promotional clip below.

Also On Global Grind: