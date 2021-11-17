ICYMI: Here Are All The Holiday Movies & TV Shows Coming To Netflix

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

With Thanksgiving right around the corner Holiday Season is officially here, and Netflix has you covered.

The streamer has already dropped a few movie titles to get you in the spirit, including romantic comedy Love Hard and family fantasy film, The Claus Family. But there’s a ton more slated to drop — we’re looking forward to The Princess Switch 3 starring Vanessa Hudgens, School of Chocolate, and more. Check out Netflix’s holiday titles below, courtesy of the streamer and listed by Just Jared.

MOVIES

The Claus Family

Premieres: November 1

Stars: Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, Stefaan Degand

Official description: “When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.”

Love Hard

Premieres: November 5

Stars: Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan

Official description: “Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.”

Father Christmas is Back

Premieres: November 7

Official description: “Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.”

The Princess Switch 3

Premieres: November 18

Stars: Vanessa Hudgens

Official description: “When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

A Boy Called Christmas

Premieres: November 24

Stars: Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant (voice), Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith

Official description: “An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.”

A Castle for Christmas

Premieres: November 26

Stars: Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes

Official description: “Famed author, Sophie Brown (Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.”

Single All the Way

Premieres: December 2

Stars: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy

Official description: “Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.”

David and the Elves

Premieres: December 6

Stars: Jakub Zając, Cyprian Grabowski, Anna Smołowik, Monika Krzywkowska, Piotr Rogucki, Michał Czernecki, Cezary Żak

Official description: “Christmas is drawing near, but it’s not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert the Elf, who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David’s parents and Santa, who completely doesn’t get the modern world.”

A California Christmas: City Lights

Premieres: December 16

Stars: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, David Del Rio

Official description: “It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance.”

Grumpy Christmas

Premieres: December 22

Stars: Héctor Bonilla, Benny Ibarra, Jacqueline Bracamontes

Official description: “In this sequel to the 2016 comedy hit Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando and his “extended hippie family” travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes Don Servando’s ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is challenged, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only looks out for herself… even if it means ruining Christmas for everyone.”

1000 Miles from Christmas (1000 kms de la Navidad)

Premieres: December 24

Stars: Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros, Peter Vives, Fermí Reixach, Verónica Forqué

Official description: “A comedy that tells the story of Raúl (Tamar Novas), a thirty-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time. This is the reason why he really hates Christmas Carols, the Three Wise Men and everything that remotely smells of Christmas spirit. Every year he spends Christmas time on a far-away beach… but this year his boss has different plans for him: Raúl must attend a business trip to audit a ‘Turrones de Valverde’ factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. And if this was not enough for Raúl, he will have to share accommodation with local teacher Paula, whose dream is beating the world record of the largest real live nativity scene ever created. Will this Madrilian Grinch be able to overcome his worst nightmare?”

A Naija Christmas

Premieres: December

Stars: TBA

Official description: “Three sons race to fulfil their mother’s wish to bring home wives for Christmas, while she battles to plan a Christmas celebration she will always be remembered for.”

SERIES

Christmas Flow

Premieres: November 17

Stars: TBA

Official description: “An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?”

Blown Away

Premieres: November 19

Stars: Bobby Berk (host), Katherine Gray (resident evaluator)

Official description: “Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! ‘Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.”

School of Chocolate

Premieres: November 26

Official description: “Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves ‘Best in Class’ after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.”

Elves

Premieres: November 28

Stars: TBA

Official description: “Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.”

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4)

Premieres: December 3

Stars: TBA

Official description: “Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.”

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)

Premieres: December

Stars: TBA

Official description: “Looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around, family rebel and black sheep, Tumi Sello’s plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, she has to spend the next couple days before Christmas trying to clear hers and the Sello name.”

KIDS & FAMILY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Premieres: November 23

Official description: “Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday – Freezie Day – and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself — and all their friends from the grocery store – over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food — they’re about being together and making memories with the people you love.”

Robin Robin

Premieres: November 24

Official description: “A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.”

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Premieres: November 30

Official description: “In these winter-themed episodes, we meet Charlie’s new friend Yetilda D. Yeti who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy snowy adventures!”

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Premieres: December 3

Official description: “In this 30-minute special from Aardman, the world’s favourite sheep stars in his very own winter’s tale. Shaun’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a ‘Santastic’ adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!”

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Premieres: December 14

Official description: “When all of StarBeam’s greatest enemies team up on New Year’s Eve, Zoey trains her cousin Zane to be the next super hero in the family.”

