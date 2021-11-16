These Photos Of Lisa Bonet Over The Years Prove She’s A True Earth Angel

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Lisa Bonet is an icon in her own right and of her own volition.

The San Francisco-born actress and activist played Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a classic late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom that spawned the spinoff series A Different World. The spinoff followed Denise to college and we got to see more of the free-spirited, rebellious, and intelligent character who inspired and entertained young people around the nation. Denise was all about being independent and finding her own way — it was a storyline the modern girl could relate to. In real life, Lisa Bonet embodied many of those same traits, so we weren’t surprised as she went on to explore similar characters in movies like High Fidelity. Lisa Bonet has always been the carefree, provocative Black girl showing the world what true freedom looks like from our point of view.

These days, she has a grown daughter with ex-hubby Lenny Kravitz, who is following in her footsteps. We all know Zoë — she’s got her mom’s talent, beauty, and spunk.

To celebrate Bonet’s birthday today, we gathered some photos we think capture the light worker beautifully. Join us in wishing her a happy and blessed birthday.