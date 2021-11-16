beautiful photos , celebrity birthdays , Lisa Bonet
HomePhoto Gallery

These Photos Of Lisa Bonet Over The Years Prove She’s A True Earth Angel

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Lisa Bonet is an icon in her own right and of her own volition.

The San Francisco-born actress and activist played Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a classic late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom that spawned the spinoff series A Different World. The spinoff followed Denise to college and we got to see more of the free-spirited, rebellious, and intelligent character who inspired and entertained young people around the nation. Denise was all about being independent and finding her own way — it was a storyline the modern girl could relate to. In real life, Lisa Bonet embodied many of those same traits, so we weren’t surprised as she went on to explore similar characters in movies like High Fidelity. Lisa Bonet has always been the carefree, provocative Black girl showing the world what true freedom looks like from our point of view.

These days, she has a grown daughter with ex-hubby Lenny Kravitz, who is following in her footsteps. We all know Zoë  — she’s got her mom’s talent, beauty, and spunk.

ALSO: 21 Times Zoë kravitz’s Beauty Defied Earthly Expectations [Photos]

Related Stories

To celebrate Bonet’s birthday today, we gathered some photos we think capture the light worker beautifully. Join us in wishing her a happy and blessed birthday.

1. Oh you didn’t know Lil Lisa was about that life?

2. Young Lisa, circa 1985.

Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

3. A Godly shot taken at the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards.

1987 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

4. An angelic studio portrait of the budding actress back in 1988.

Television Actress Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

5. A sweet flick of Lisa back in 1994.

Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

6. Just one year earlier, here she is serving face.

7. Lisa and ‘A Different World’ costar Kadeem Hardison attend CityKids Foundation Benefit Fundraiser in 1990 at the St. James Theater.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

8. Here she is at the ‘High Fidelity’ Hollywood premiere.

"High Fidelity" - Hollywood Premiere Source:Getty

9. Lisa stuns in an off-guard moment that truly shows her beauty.

Dreamworks Pictures Biker Boyz Source:Getty

10. On location in Brooklyn for ‘Life On Mars’ back in ’08. Otherworldly.

On Location For "Life On Mars" - August 7, 2008 Source:Getty

11. Lisa arrives at The 6th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards presented by Hamilton Watches and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine.

Hamilton Watches And Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Present The 6th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

12. Jason Momoa accompanies his girlfriend Lisa Bonet at the world premiere of Apple TV+’s ‘See.’

World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. A closer shot because lawwwwd.

World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Lisa attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios,

Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. If she isn’t an Earth angel, we’re not sure who is.

16. The celestial vibes are unmatched.

17. We love you, queen. Happy Birthday!

You May Also Like
Close