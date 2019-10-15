The Internet Reacts As Zoe Kravitz Lands Coveted Catwoman Role

Zoe Kravitz is all set to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman movie. Needless to say, the Internet can’t stop talking about Lisa Bonet’s talented mini-me nabbing the coveted role.

As for what we can expect… “Robert Pattinson will play the Dark Knight in the upcoming Warner Bros. film. Reeves and Mattson Tomlin wrote the screenplay, and the film is being produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark. Michael E. Uslan is executive producing. It is set to start filming in January in the U.K,” The Wrap reports. “Reeves took over as director after Ben Affleck stepped away from both that position and as the film’s star, saying that he would be hanging up the cape for good. Reeves has since described the film as a ‘defining’ and ‘very personal’ story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved ‘Year One’ series.”

Soon after Kravitz’s new big screen role was announced, stepdad Jason Momoa took to Instagram to say he was “so proud:”

Fans seem really excited too.

Nothing but respect for MY cat woman, MISS ZOË KRAVITZ pic.twitter.com/ywsWc4GldH — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) October 15, 2019

“Nothing but respect for MY catwoman,” one fan wrote.

Zoë Kravitz playing two of the most iconic female characters in comic book history is true power. pic.twitter.com/RlwCFgrsUC — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 15, 2019

Another said “Zoe Kravitz playing two of the most iconic female characters in comic book history is true power.”

– Matt Reeves as director.

– Greig Fraser as Cinematographer.

– Dan Lemmon as VFX supervisor.

– Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

– Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

– Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Everything about The Batman sounds perfect so far. — Batman Source 🦇 (@BatmanSource) October 14, 2019

But you know you can’t please everybody… apparently, some folks wanted Catwoman to be white.

Dear every internet racist upset that Zoë Kravitz, a woman of color, has been cast as Catwoman: Have you heard of Eartha Kitt? See also Halle Berry. pic.twitter.com/H9dJTGpbcX — Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) October 14, 2019

Never mind those folks though. This is us:

zoe kravitz playing as selina kyle and robert pattindon playing as bruce wayne pic.twitter.com/vcW8Dob4z1 — ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) October 14, 2019

Congrats, Zoe!

