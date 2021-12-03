Tune In: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi Team Up On New Song From Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up”

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

After teasing its upcoming comedy, Don’t Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio back in September, Netflix is back with a song from the film.

The new title is star-studded — to put it lightly — as Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and more have also been tapped for the movie, which follows a professor and grad student who are desperately trying to save Earth. Grande and Cudi team up on the new song released by the streamer today and it’s called “Just Look Up. Tune in below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

“Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Don’t Look Up is due in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix, Christmas Eve, December 24.

