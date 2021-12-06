And Just Like That: Here’s What Chris Noth Has To Say About Kim Cattrall’s Beef With Sarah Jessica Parker

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Ahead of And Just Like That… dropping, Sex and the City veteran Chris Noth is sharing his thoughts about Kim Cattrall’s beef with Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a recent interview Noth, who plays iconic character ‘Mr. Big’ in both series, says he has no idea what Cattrall’s problem is. For those who aren’t aware, the actress publicly blasted the SATC cast, saying she was never really friends with her costars and the set felt very toxic. When her brother died, Cattrall went after SJP specifically after SJP sent condolences, accusing SJP of not being a nice person and exploiting her family’s tragedy.

When asked about Cattrall moving on from the show, Noth tells The Guardian: “I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that,” he adds.

And Just Like That… will obviously not include Kim Cattrall, but the rest of the cast has returned… and our fave Nicole Ari Parker has also joined. What are your thoughts on all the SATC beef? Is it just us, or is it starting to seem pretty one-sided? Chime in.

