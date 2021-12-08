À La Carte: Dorien Wilson, Kelly Price, Kandi Burruss & More Added To The Cast Of New ALLBLK Dramedy

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Get excited for À La Carte, a new scripted series that will follow the Black dating experience. The upcoming dramedy, due on the ALLBLK platform, is created by Breanna Hogan and will star the likes of Kelly Price, Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee, Courtney Burrell, Kendall Kyndall, Dorien Wilson (pictured above), and more. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Created by Breanna Hogan, the series follows Mahogany Rose (Pauline Dyer), an overachiever in her 20’s who’s had high moral standards her entire life…until now. After adopting a more “liberal” approach to sex and dating, she finally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Burrell). There’s just one problem. He’s already spoken for. Accustomed to being number one, Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.”

Below, check out character descriptions for Burruss, Lee, Wilson and Price, who were all announced as cast additions earlier today. Season 1 will offer just six episodes, according to a press release.

Burruss will star as Nicole, a confident and unconventional beauty whose sex-positive, free-spirited nature leaves her open to whatever life brings her way. Owner of a local sex shop, Nicole is very wise and very well-informed. During the series she builds a connection with Mahogany’s close friend Misha Taylor (Woo), encouraging her to explore experiences beyond her perceived limitations.

Lee will play the role of Fabiola Ford, an extremely successful “Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada” type who is fierce, fabulous, and feared by all who work for her. A force to be reckoned with whose razor-sharp tongue and killer business instincts have paid off well, Fabiola has had to be twice as good and three times as smart as the gatekeepers and typical dominators of the fashion industry in order to reach the heights she has. Seeing a younger version of herself in Mahogany, Fabiola serves as a source of “tough love” for Mahogany when her dating challenges start spilling over into her work life.

Price and Wilson will star as Mahogany Rose’s parents, Lyric and Victor. Facing several difficulties in their own relationship, Lyric and Victor are always ready to offer Mahogany a shoulder to lean on and some heartfelt advice.

