Congrats, Hottie! Netflix Announces New First-Look Partnership With Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to celebrate as 2022 approaches. On top of officially graduating from Texas Southern University (TSU), the “God’s Favorite” rapper and Houston native has entered into a partnership with Netflix. In an announcement that went out today, the streamer revealed an exclusive first-look deal with the Head Hottie in Charge. As a part of the deal, Meg will create and executive produce several new series and other projects for the platform. We’ve always loved Meg’s Hottieween horror movies on YouTube, so we can’t wait to see what she develops with Netflix.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch,” Meg said in a statement.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey,” Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, adds.

Like we mentioned, Meg is on a roll, as she also finished the TSU Health Administration Program. According to reports, Meg graduating and earning her bachelor’s degree is inspiring others to do the same.

“Dr. Monica Rasmus, program director for Texas Southern University’s Health Administration program, tells TMZ there’s been an influx of one-time dropouts — who used to study in her wing of the school — steadily finding their way back and getting re-enrolled,” TMZ reports, adding “She didn’t have hard numbers, but Dr. Rasmus says there’s certainly been a trend of interest — and that intrigue goes beyond just former pupils, she says current students came flocking too.”