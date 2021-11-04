Megan Thee Stallion Shares SPICY Graduation Photos Ahead Of Her Huge Houston Celebration [Photos]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is preparing for graduation in December with some very hot photos to commemorate her degree.

There are several layers to the self-proclaimed Houston Hottie. Megan is an all around talent with many interests outside of the music and countless brand partnerships. The three-time Grammy Award winner found stardom as she was pursuing her college degree at Texas Southern University. Not many artists can say they are a hit-making superstar AND a dedicated college student.

Megan is finally finishing up her degree in December, and she is preparing to celebrate with all of Houston.

Her college career first began in the early 2010s when she enrolled at Prairie View A&M University in her home state of Texas. While attending the university, she began uploading videos of herself freestyling on social media, which led to her becoming a viral sensation.

Megan took time off from college to further her music career, and later transferred to Texas Southern University, where she is graduating from with a degree in health administration. In early 2020, the rapper told People magazine that she had been taking online courses part-time at TSU to honor her late mother’s legacy.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said of her mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Megan also credits her grandmother for encouraging her to finish college despite her massive achievements, noting that she wants to make the women in her life proud.

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school,” Megan Thee Stallion continued. “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Some might say college has kept Megan Thee Stallion “grounded.” As a successful rapper and businesswoman, she has remained humble and credits her college education for keeping her level-headed.

“School has kept me grounded,” Megan told People. “I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

Megan shared a few graduation photos to social media. She captioned her photo, “Houston show Dec 3rd Graduation Dec 11th Graduation party 👀.”

We anticipate the rapper will have a huge celebration with her fellow Houston Hotties. She has big plans upon receiving her degree. Megan shared some her post-graduation goals to People and how she plans to use her degree. She states that she hopes to open an assisted living facility in her native city Houston.

“I have always dreamt of opening an elder care facility to help the elderly,” she said. “I can’t wait to get with my classmates and put everyone to work helping our grandparents.”

Congrats, Megan Thee Stallion! Enjoy these very spicy photos of the soon-to-be graduate below.