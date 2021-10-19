Couple Goals: Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary [Photos]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine celebrate one year of being together with these pictures that scream couple goals.

Megan shares a thread of the two on social media with a simple caption that reads, “one year of fun with you.” Meanwhile, Pardi posted the most adorable video with a recap of their first year together. Tears will be shed. It’s that cute!

The two artists confirmed their relationship earlier this year around February. Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live to say that she is indeed dating New York rapper Pardi. The Houston rapper quickly began gushing over her new boo when fans asked about their Valentine’s Day date.

It wasn’t until months later that the two made their red carpet debut as a couple during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

The couple seem to be enjoying their blissful year of dating with extravagant beach trips, adventure times at indoor trampoline parks and loads of mirror selfies. Fans are calling the insanely hot couple “goals” after seeing one photo of Pardi drinking a smoothie out of Meg’s cheeks.

It definitely gets spicy between these two and we love to see it.

Megan and Pardi’s relationship is beautiful to watch flourish as we know celebrity relationships are not easy to maintain. Both stars are busy making music and growing their artists careers. Megan is especially busy with her numerous brand sponsorships. Nonetheless, she makes time for her loved ones and she even includes her lover in some of her campaigns like the recent Coach collaboration where she and Pardi recently posed together alongside a group of her friends.

To many more years of bliss and splendor for the Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine! Enjoy this gallery of the two being couple goals to celebrate their one year anniversary.