Who Is Meg Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardi? Get To Know Him Inside [Photos]

Meg Thee Stallion is in love and we’re happy to see it.

The 26-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine, best known for his recent Cardi B collaboration, “Backin’ It Up.” But Pardi (born Jordan Thorpe) is also a Grammy award-winning songwriter who’s worked with Cardi, Kanye West, and, yes, Meg too. On Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Pardi cowrote fan-favorite hits like “Drip,” “Thru Your Phone,” “Be Careful,” “Ring,” “I Like It,” and more. He even had his hand in “Bodak Yellow,” the viral hit that gained Cardi national attention, as well as “WAP” and Cardi’s current chart-topping song “Up.”

Besides “WAP” (which Meg collaborated with Cardi on), Pardi co-penned Meg’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé, which of course earned Meg one of three Grammys at this year’s award show.

Aside from being a young, gifted, handsome Black man, Meg recently informed the world Pardi is very secure — and we love that for her.

“Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner … bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY,” she tweeted a week ago, laughing.

In another tweet, Thee Stallion added “My boyfriend lets me be me bc he confident I ain’t going nowhere … I like that.”

Of course, after all of Meg’s gushing, fans have been wondering whether or not Hot Girl Summer is canceled. Good news: it’s still on, but with one small change. “Hot girl summer … but my man coming to pick me up after,” Meg joked. Ha!

See more photos of Pardi and their cute coupledom below.

