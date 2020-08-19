WAPParty: Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Celebrating Their Success By Giving Fans A Total Of $1 Million

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion‘s hit song “WAP” broke records since its release on August 7th — and now the ladies are thanking fans by giving them some cold. hard. cash.

To celebrate the single’s success and women’s empowerment, they are giving out a total of $1 million over the next 48 hours to women fans who tweet out their Cashapp tag, #WAPParty, and explain why they or a friend could use the extra coin.

“Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App,” the announcement reads, according to Variety. “To celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to the song, Meg and Cardi will be giving back to women in a big way, starting today.”

The official giveaway rules are listed here.

Both Cardi and Meg tweeted about their #WAPParty, in which 2000 women will receive $500 each.

“To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty,” Meg wrote.

“y’all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty,” Cardi also tweeted.

You’ve got to love them!

